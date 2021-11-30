Colton Underwood Admits Mistreating Ex Cassie Randolph; Netflix Releases ‘Coming Out Colton’ Trailer [Watch].

Netflix has canceled the “Coming Out Colton” series, which was based on Colton Underwood’s LGBT life. The 29-year-old reality TV personality revealed in the teaser that he mistreated his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph because of his own anxieties.

Underwood states in the teaser that he “didn’t want to be gay.” He went on to say that the man voices in his head used to tell him that he had appeared on “The Bachelor,” that he had also played professional football, and that he wanted to be a “man of religion,” but that this didn’t match who he truly was.

“I never thought I’d come out,” he continued. “With this secret, I feared I was going to die. I’m coming out because I’m embarrassed and embarrassed about how I got into this situation in the first place.” “I put a poor girl through hell of my own anxieties,” he continued about his ex-Randolph. Underwood and Randolph started dating in 2018, and their relationship ended in May 2020.

In September 2020, Randolph obtained a temporary restraining order against Underwood, alleging that he was stalking her. Within two months, though, the restraining order was lifted.

The clip also shows how Underwood handled his breakup and the conversation he had with his father about the restraining order. “You’ve been served with a restraining order by Cassie. You’ve gone off the deep end, “In the trailer, Underwood’s father told him.

Underwood informed his mother, “I was starting to hurt other people outside of just myself.”

He is seen having a meeting with a churchwarden in the next scene, where he receives the suggestion, “To make yourself feel better, you want to sit down and apologize. The best thing you can do is accept responsibility for what you’ve done and figure out who you are.” “What you put her through was bulls–t,” one of Underwood’s friends said in the trailer, alluding to his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend. The show will follow Underwood both before and after her appearance on “The Bachelor.” In April, Underwood was released.

The launch of “Coming Out Colton” on the streaming platform is set for this Friday.