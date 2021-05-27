Collaborations With BTS That Are So Excellent That They Must Be Manifested

BTS and Nicki Minaj collaborated on a cover of “Idol.” The boy band was even nominated for a Billboard Music Award for their collaboration with Halsey, “Boy With Luv.” BTS fans, on the other hand, are still planning a few collaborations.

Collaborations with Coldplay and award-winning solo musicians like Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan are among them.

Ariana Grande x BTS

This K-pop quintet spent time with Grammy winner Ariana Grande before to the Grammy Awards. The singer of “No Tears Left to Cry” has a photograph of Jungkook on her phone wallpaper. (He went to one of her shows and went backstage the next day.)

Although there are no plans for an Ariana Grande collaboration, some fans hope to hear music from these musicians in the future.

Coldplay x BTS

BTS answered questions about their dream collaborations during an appearance on iHeart Radio Live in 2019. V, one of the group’s singers, made a reference to Coldplay.

“Chris Martin,” RM agreed, triggering a rendition of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” by some of the band members.

BTS surprised fans with a cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You” during their MTV Unplugged performance. Fans affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will find solace in this cover. BTS, on the other hand, has yet to work with Martin and the band.

Drake vs. BTS Rap Line

At the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, this K-pop trio finally met this rapper in person. J-Hope from BTS even made an appearance in the music video for "In My Feelings,"