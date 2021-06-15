Colin Macrae of Below Deck Sailing Yachts Says Covid-19 Hit Him ‘Like a Ton of Bricks’

Colin Macrae of Below Deck Sailing Yacht disclosed he has Covid-19, describing how awful it is to be entirely ‘wiped out’ by acute symptoms despite being young and healthy.

Macrae expressed his emotions and said that he and others with whom he lives had all tested positive. “I am in possession of Covid 19. It smacked me in the face like a ton of bricks at the start of the week,” he shared on Instagram. “Three days of agony, with severe headaches, a sore throat, a high fever, and coughing up phlegm. I ran a PCR test and discovered that I, Jamie, and my neighbor who lives on my boat are all positive.”

Colin Macrae of the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ reports that he is now feeling better.

Macrae and his boatmates are quarantining themselves in an apartment in the city. He is unsure where he contracted the infection but believes it might have come from anyplace.

“We are completely quarantined in an apartment in the city,” he wrote. “It is impossible to know how or from whom we got it because this bizarre virus is so contagious, and the fact that people can be asymptomatic and still go shopping, exchange money, and eat at restaurants is extremely concerning. We are both rather active and healthy young men, yet it absolutely exhausted me for a few days, when the pain in my body was too great to sleep.”

He closed his speech with a statement. “I would never wish this on anyone, so please be cautious out there, guys,” he added. “Now that a week has passed and I am feeling better, I am back at the computer editing videos, but for those messaging me about where today’s YouTube episode is, I hope this clarifies! I… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you enjoyed yourselves.