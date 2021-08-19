Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson Days After Confirming Pregnancy, Welcome Son and Reveal Newborn’s Name

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have had their first child together.

Marcel Pariseau, the actress’s rep, confirmed the happy news to People on Wednesday.

Johansson and her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac, have a 6-year-old daughter named Rose Dorothy.

According to People, the announcement comes just days after Johansson’s “Saturday Night Live” star husband disclosed her pregnancy during a stand-up performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut on Sunday.

“We’re expecting a child. According to Us Weekly, he said throughout his set, “It’s exciting.”

Colin revealed the name and gender of their child on Instagram later Wednesday.

“OK, we had a child. Cosmo is his name. The 39-year-old star wrote, “We love him very much.” “Privacy would be quite helpful.”

“For all inquiries, please contact our publicist [Michael Che],” Jost joked.

The comic then added many hashtags, including “#wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we’regoingtodisneyworld” and “#wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we’regoingtodisneyworld.”

Messages of congratulations were conveyed to the couple for the birth of their child.

“A tweet of admiration for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, who deserve nothing but happiness in their lives. One fan tweeted, “Their baby is just the luckiest baby in the entire world.”

Following Jost’s announcement of their child’s name, the memes began to pour in.

One Twitter user said, “Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost named their son Cosmo so they’d have a reason to name their next kid Wanda,” with a photo of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch character Wanda Maximoff.

Last month, after apparently skipping multiple promotional events for her film “Black Widow,” Johansson prompted pregnancy speculations.

“She hasn’t done many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow,’ which is odd given that it is a massive Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” a source told Page Six.

When she did promotional appearances via Zoom, she only shot herself from the shoulders up, according to the outlet. This was the case when she appeared on “The Tonight Show” in a virtual appearance on June 21.

“Scarlett normally spends her summers in Amagansett and Montauk, where she may be seen strolling her dogs on the beach or buying coffee. But it appears like she is trying to keep a low profile this summer,” an alleged Hamptons source told Page Six last month.

After two years of dating, Johansson and Jost got engaged in May 2019.

The actress from “Sing 2” presented her 11-carat engagement ring during the San Francisco Film Festival in July of that year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.