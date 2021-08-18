Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are expecting their first child together.

Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost are expecting their first child. The announcement comes two months after online speculations regarding the actress’s pregnancy initially surfaced.

“We’re expecting a child. According to Us Weekly, Jost announced the good news during his stand-up routine in Ridgefield, Connecticut, on Sunday.

After missing promotional events for “Black Widow,” the actress ignited pregnancy speculations in June. Many people also noticed that when Johansson made virtual appearances, she disguised the majority of herself, just showing her shoulders and up, like she did on “The Tonight Show” on June 21.

The outlet published a piece last month saying that the rumors were real.

“Scarlett is expected any day now. I know she and Colin are overjoyed,” a source told the publication, adding that she has kept quiet about it because she and Jost are a private relationship by Hollywood standards.

“Scarlett is expecting a child, but she has kept it a secret. According to the insider, she has been keeping a low profile.

“She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow,’ which is unexpected given that it is a major Marvel/Disney movie and she is both the star and an executive producer,” the person continued, according to the outlet.

Rose Dauriac, the 36-year-old actress’s 6-year-old daughter, she has with her ex-husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac. After two years of marriage, the couple divorced in January 2017.

Johansson reportedly grew close to Jost at a “Saturday Night Live” cast party in May of the same year. They finally started dating and were engaged a year later.

When she appeared as a guest on “The Ellen Generes Show,” the actress discussed Jost’s proposal. Johansson recalls, “He killed it, he performed, like, a whole James Bond scene.” “Behind that news desk, he’s got a lot. He’s incredibly charming, caring, and romantic. I was taken aback. It’s still a great moment even if you can only picture what that moment will be like.”

“It was incredibly special,” Johansson continued. More than anything, I think it’s a great, precious thing when someone says they want to spend the rest of their life with you.”

After that, in October 2020, the pair married.

According to Us Weekly, Jost is "a fantastic father figure for Rose, he loves playing with her, and she is obsessed."