Coleen Rooney’s admirers are dying to know where she got her dress.

Coleen Rooney shared a snapshot of herself and several friends at a book launch event on Instagram this afternoon.

Davinia Taylor, a former Hollyoaks actress turned novelist, has a new book out, and Coleen was overjoyed to see her friend succeed.

The mother-of-four shared a photo of herself with Davinia, famous makeup artist Cassie Lomas, and stylist Lorraine McCulloch on Instagram.

“Loved seeing these gorgeous ladies yesterday to celebrate @daviniataylor’s new book,” the caption reads.

Coleen’s fans reacted positively to her tweet, with many of them saying the same thing.

nolanv1 said: “The shirt is fantastic! What country is it from?” “That shirt is amazing!” said Instagram user lisacoll80. “No, you need to inform me where this costume is from, thanks,” nell 12548 wrote. “Loving your clothing Coleen,” k 65_ commented. Coleen is wearing a multicolored top tucked into worn denim in the snap.

Her hair is half-up in a half-updo, and she is wearing hooped earrings.