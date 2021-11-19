Coleen Rooney shares a sweet photo of her sons in their Halloween costumes.

Coleen Rooney shared a sweet Instagram photo of her three sons dressed as Pudsey Bears for Children in Need.

To help raise money for good causes, children around the country are wearing yellow ears or enjoying own clothing day in schools today.

Coleen’s sons were dressed in their school uniforms, holding charming little Pudsey Bear soft toys and sporting ears, fluffy yellow scarves, and large spotted bow ties.

Coleen Rooney’s £1 million deal for Rebekah Vardy’s ‘Wagatha Christie’ film

Coleen is the mother of Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass, although one of her sons was missing from the photo of the three youngest.

Instagram

Some of the footballer’s wife’s almost 900,000 Instagram followers gushed over how adorable the kids were in the comments section of the photo.

“Loving the dickie bow ties xx,” Mason commented.

“They look cozy and cosy nice,” Josie added.

“Oh my goddddd so cute,” Tanya exclaimed.

Children in Need seeks to guarantee that every child in the United Kingdom is safe, happy, and secure, and that they have access to the resources they need to achieve their full potential.

The charity holds an annual November appeal, but raises funds all year long.

Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Graham Norton, Chris Ramsey, and Alex Scott MBE will host this year’s appeal show, which will be broadcast live from the BBC’s Salford studio tonight.