Coleen Rooney shares a photo of her bizarre Christmas tree with her followers.

Coleen Rooney has shared a photo of her bizarre Christmas tree with her followers.

The mother-of-four shared a photo of the massive glittery tree on her Instagram story, thanking the Florence Events Decor firm in the caption.

“Thank you Florence events decor for creating my tree so last minute,” Coleen commented in a snapshot shared on her Instagram story. It’s fantastic.

“Thank you, too, for the eight mince pies.”

With gigantic pine cones, dazzling lights, and a snowy owl perched at the top of the tree, the tree is decked up in white and silver decorations.

An ornate topper of colorful twigs, lights, and a white eucalyptus stem completes the design.

Florence Events Decor stated they “liked doing it” after seeing the mother’s post on their story.

Coleen has clearly been getting into the holiday mood this weekend, as she shared these cute photos of her sons Kai, Kit, Klay, and Cass dressed up as The Grinch and posing with him.