Coleen Nolan’s Christmas plans with her ex-husband and new Tinder beau.

Coleen Nolan, star of Loose Women, has revealed her Christmas intentions to her fans.

She intends to spend the day with her current boyfriend, whom she found on Tinder, as well as her ex-husband, Ray Fensome.

Coleen married her second husband Ray for 11 years, from 2007 to 2018, and they have a 20-year-old daughter named Ciara.

Coleen Nolan explains how she lost two stone.

Ray had invited her to spend Christmas with his daughter, but she has now invited her new boyfriend as well.

In an interview with Woman’s Own, Coleen discussed her new boyfriend. “He’s great,” she added, adding, “and he’ll be spending Christmas with us.”

“He’s met all the kids and their families, as well as Ray, and they all get along.”

“I can’t give you his name – because it’s early days, and I just want to keep it to myself for now,” the 56-year-old singer continued, adding, “I can’t tell you his name – because it’s early days, and I just want to keep it to myself for now.”

Her new partner is thought to have been dating her for about six months.

Coleen has two kids, Shane Nolan, 32, and Jake Roche, 29, from her previous marriage to actor Shane Richie.