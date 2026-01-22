Coleen Nolan Reflects on Grief and Growth as She Embraces a New Chapter

As Coleen Nolan celebrates her 60th birthday in 2026, the beloved singer and TV personality is navigating a deeply personal journey of loss, healing, and self-discovery. Having recently faced the devastating loss of her sister Linda to cancer, Nolan is now in a period of renewal—one that intertwines with grief but is also marked by resilience and hope.

A Year of Reflection and Resilience

The death of her sister Linda Nolan in January 2025 after a 20-year battle with breast cancer hit Coleen “like a ton of bricks.” Linda’s passing followed the death of their other sister, Bernie, who succumbed to breast cancer in 2013 at just 52. The emotional toll of losing two sisters to the same illness has profoundly shaped Coleen’s outlook on life as she moves forward.

In a recent interview, Coleen explained that her approach to the new year is more about embracing uncertainty than adhering to the traditional practice of making New Year’s resolutions. “I kind of like not knowing what the future holds,” she admitted. This mindset comes after years of personal loss and reflection, as Coleen faces a year that is both “exciting and a bit scary.” Her grief continues to impact her but is now accompanied by a sense of renewal and purpose.

Along with her personal reflections, Coleen has become a vocal advocate for the importance of early cancer detection. She shared that, after surviving skin cancer herself in 2023, she regularly checks herself and sees a specialist for exams. She emphasized that early intervention was key for her sister Anne, who has beaten cancer twice, in contrast to the delayed diagnoses of both Linda and Bernie.

Despite the profound sadness that accompanies her family’s cancer journey, Coleen has found solace in writing. Her 2025 best-seller, *A Hand to Hold*, allowed her to channel her grief into something that resonated with others. The book has helped others facing similar loss, offering Coleen an opportunity to process her emotions and connect with fans on a deeply personal level.

“Grief never affects two people the same way,” she remarked, noting that she has learned to avoid judgment of others’ grief responses. In fact, Coleen has opened up on her *Loose Women* platform about how personal growth is often intertwined with pain, and that she is no stranger to public scrutiny as part of her career.

As a fixture on *Loose Women* for over two decades, Coleen has often been the subject of media attention and scrutiny, occasionally sparking controversy. She remarked that while she has become more confident with age, she still finds it challenging to navigate public opinions, especially when the stories in the press are inaccurate or untrue. “I’m not apologising anymore, unless I’ve genuinely hurt someone,” she said, reflecting on the lessons she has learned about confidence and self-acceptance.

Family, Fame, and New Beginnings

On January 21, 2026, Coleen also shared her thoughts on family dynamics during a *Loose Women* appearance, revealing how her estrangement from some of her sisters was only mended following Bernie’s death. She noted the complexity of family apologies, adding that despite healing, some wounds take longer to address. Her vulnerability in discussing these struggles exemplifies her growth and the evolving dynamics within the Nolan family.

Despite the hardships she has faced, Coleen’s personal life remains grounded in love and purpose. She spends her time at a smallholding in Staffordshire, where she tends to around 30 animals and enjoys the physical labor of farm life. This lifestyle has not only kept her physically fit but has also offered her a renewed sense of purpose. The constant flow of visitors, including her daughter’s family who live on the property, has also kept Coleen connected with her family while fostering an environment of multi-generational living.

Professionally, Coleen’s ambitions remain strong. She continues to tour with her show *This Is Me*, offering fans an intimate look at her life and career. However, one dream still eludes her: a chance to join *Strictly Come Dancing*. “I’ve always, always wanted to do Strictly,” she confessed, “but they’ve never asked me.” She continues to hope that one day, her wish will come true.

Reflecting on her family’s musical legacy with The Nolans, Coleen made it clear that the idea of reuniting for a tour without her late sisters is not something she would pursue. “It wouldn’t feel right for us to reunite and go back out on tour as The Nolans without Bernie and Linda,” she explained. The family’s enduring legacy is one that Coleen holds close, yet she recognizes the importance of honoring the past while moving forward.

When asked about regrets, Coleen was resolute: “No. I live by the saying, ‘Only regret the things you didn’t try.'” For Coleen, every experience—good and bad—has led her to where she is today, and she’s content with the path she’s walked.

As she navigates a new chapter of life, Coleen Nolan continues to offer a glimpse into her personal evolution, living unapologetically while finding strength in family, fame, and the uncharted future that lies ahead.