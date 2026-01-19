Cole Walliser Responds to Online Criticism of Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes Behavior

Following a viral moment at the 2026 Golden Globes, where Jennifer Lopez’s brief interaction with Glambot director Cole Walliser raised accusations of rudeness, Walliser has come to the defense of the superstar. The brief encounter on the red carpet, which was captured in a behind-the-scenes video, sparked a wave of criticism from fans and onlookers who interpreted Lopez’s lack of engagement as impolite.

The video, posted by Walliser on January 18, shows Lopez preparing for her Glambot moment. The footage captures her seemingly offering no verbal response to Walliser’s greeting. When asked if she had a specific pose in mind, Lopez demonstrated one without speaking, then quickly moved away after the shot was taken. The brevity and apparent coolness of the exchange fueled an online uproar, with many accusing Lopez of being “rude” or “snobbish.”

Timing and Environment Behind the Scene

In his response, Walliser downplayed the viral controversy, suggesting that the moment was misunderstood. He explained that Lopez was simply focused on getting through the chaotic red carpet experience. “She was just down to business,” Walliser said. “The carpet was closing, and she was ready to head inside. It wasn’t personal; she knew exactly what she was doing.”

Walliser emphasized that the Glambot moment is entirely optional for celebrities, and he expressed appreciation for those who choose to participate, even when under pressure. He noted that the red carpet environment is hectic, with celebrities often being rushed from one commitment to another, making it difficult for them to engage in lengthy exchanges.

“It’s just a crazy environment,” Walliser continued. “These celebrities are working—they’re there to promote a project, not to have a chat. I don’t take it personally when someone is less chatty or distracted. That’s just the nature of the business.”

Lopez has not publicly addressed the criticism herself. However, she did leave a string of heart emojis under Walliser’s original post, possibly signaling a gesture of goodwill in the face of the drama. No official comment has been received from her representatives at the time of writing.

Walliser’s explanation offers a different perspective, one that recognizes the high-stakes environment of awards shows. He pointed out that celebrities often face an intense, time-sensitive atmosphere, which can lead to moments that appear brusque but are not necessarily meant to be rude.

As the Golden Globes fades into memory, Walliser’s calm response stands in stark contrast to the heated online backlash, offering a reminder that viral moments often leave out the complexities of behind-the-scenes interactions. For Walliser, the episode is a simple case of timing, focus, and the demands of a busy workday. “That moment didn’t feel rude,” he concluded.