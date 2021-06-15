Coffee art bears an amazing similarity to a dog.

We’ve all heard stories about people seeing Jesus’ face in their toast or Elvis Presley’s resemblance on a potato, but have you ever seen your dog’s face in a cup of coffee?

Pete Conway discovered this when he went to his favorite cafe for a cup of coffee last week!

After the chocolate dustings on his hot coffee appeared eerily familiar, the veteran entertainer – and father of former Take That star Robbie Williams – uploaded an astonishing comparison pic to Twitter on Friday.

“A familiar face in my coffee..this is Poopette..a caffeinated canine,” he told his 10.9k followers.

The similarity between ‘Poppa Pete’s’ canine buddy and his cup of coffee in the photos below was hilarious.

“Ha ha, I certainly notice the resemblance!” one user exclaimed.

“Aaaww that’s cute!” exclaimed another. Take pleasure in your coffee and your day.”

The tweet received 148 likes, indicating that we weren’t the only ones surprised by the coincidence.