Coconut paneer tikka dish from Chetna Makan

Chetna Makan’s favorite recipe from her new cookbook is this one.

“The coconut paneer tikka — you can’t get enough of it,” she exclaims. “It’s quite addictive. It’s simple: in 30 minutes, you’ll have that huge plate of delectable paneer.”

Ingredients are as follows: (Serves 4)

For the paneer, write:

200 mL plain yogurt

1 tbsp masala tandoori

12 teaspoon salt

2 tbsp sunflower oil450g paneer, cut into 2.5cm cubes

To make the masala:

1 teaspoon black mustard seeds 2 tablespoons sunflower oil

1 tablespoon urad dal

10 curry leaves (fresh)

2–4 dried red peppers

3 finely sliced onions

12 tsp ground turmeric12 tsp chilli powder14 tsp salt60 g grated fresh coconut12 tsp ground turmeric12 tsp chilli powder

Method:

In a bowl, combine the yogurt, tandoori masala, and salt for the paneer. Add the paneer cubes to the marinade and toss gently until fully covered. Set aside while you get the masala ready.

In a pan, heat the oil, then add the mustard seeds and urad dal and cook for a minute over low heat. Cook for a few seconds after adding the curry leaves and chilies.

Cook for 10 minutes over medium heat, until the onions are gently brown. After that, add the coconut and simmer for another five minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the oil for the paneer in another pan, add the marinated paneer with all the excess marinade and cook over a high heat for five minutes, turning halfway through, until lovely and golden all over.

Combine the cooked paneer, turmeric, chili powder, and salt with the onions and coconut. Mix well and simmer for five minutes over medium heat before serving.

Chetna’s 30 Minute Indian by Chetna Makan, photography by Nassima Rothacker, is published by Mitchell Beazley, priced £20. Available now.