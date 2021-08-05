Coco Arquette, Courteney Cox’s daughter, sings “Chasing Pavements” with her.

Coco Arquette, Courteney Cox’s 17-year-old daughter, wowed the audience with a dramatic performance of “Chasing Pavements” in cooperation with her mother and musician Joel Taylor.

While Cox, 57, played the piano and Taylor, 62, played the guitar, Arquette sang Adele’s 2008 hit song.

In an Instagram post, the pleased mother posted a video of their performance, in which the “Friends” star referred to her baby as “Coconut.”

In the caption, Cox wrote, “I love my Coconut’s voice.”

Many fans and celebrities were quick to notice Arquette, with many of them admiring the teen’s voice.

Arielle Vandenberg of “Meet the Browns” remarked in the comments section, “I’ll never get over how good she is!” She’s my all-time favorite performer!”

“Beautiful voice,” said philanthropist Jill McCormick.

Chelsea Handler, a comedian, loved the post, and Tan France, a British fashion designer, said, “Wow. Wow. Wow.”

“Burn it down, Coco!!!!” added actress Octavia Spencer.

According to Entertainment Tonight, this wasn’t the first time Cox and Arquette had collaborated on a musical performance. In May, the mother-daughter duet sang Taylor Swift’s smash 2020 single “Cardigan” in honor of Mother’s Day.

In the caption, Cox wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all those out there who are moms, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers.”

The actress remarked about spending time with her daughter and praised the teen’s singing ability during a guest appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in May 2020.

Cox told host Ellen DeGeneres, “She gets furious with me because she thinks I’m using her for posts, and she’s not incorrect.” “She has a really stunning voice.”

In terms of her professional life, the actress recently directed the music video for Brandi Carlile’s song “Right on Time,” which was released on July 21.

Cox’s next appearance will be in the fifth chapter of the horror franchise “Scream,” which will be released on January 14, 2022. In addition to Jenna Ortega, Neve Campbell, Dylan Minnette, and Jack Quaid, the film stars Jenna Ortega, Neve Campbell, Dylan Minnette, and Jack Quaid.

The actress will also appear in the horror comedy “Shining Vale,” which is set to hit theaters next year.