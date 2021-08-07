Cocaine gang shot by balaclava-wearing rivals refuses to cooperate with cops.

In an attempted gangland hit, balaclava-clad thugs shot at a drug selling gang repeatedly.

The “High Parkers” inundated Sefton with cocaine and cannabis for 28 months before collapsing, and 15 crooks were sentenced to 115 years in prison last week.

Nathan Ball, 33, was the ringleader of the gang that sent out more than 500 “flare” messages every day to hooked consumers on average.

His seconds in command were Thomas Rigby, of Formby, and Jesse Fashoni, of Southport, until police seized £28,000 in cash and 74 cellphones, as well as £25,000 in cocaine and £60,000 in cannabis.

At residences in Bootle and North Wales, three kilos of MDMA and two kilos of amphetamines were discovered.

Ball was in charge of the unlawful trade, which was described as a “24/7 enterprise” involving at least 5.25 kilograms of cocaine.

But, as Judge Garrett Byrne pointed out, it could have been a lot more.

Disputes were typical in their attempts to corner the narcotics market in that region of Merseyside, and the possibility of guns from competing criminals was always a worry.

Rigby and Fashioni were traveling in a Ford Transit in the Banks area of Southport on July 7, 2018, when they were fired at by four guys wearing balaclavas, according to The Washington Newsday.

They were unhurt and later gave cops in Lancashire scant cooperation.

Rigby was seen “giving aggressive commands to subordinates” and discussing the pricing and quality of medicines to be delivered on phones recovered from them.

The “High Parkers” looked to be more hostile over the summer of 2018, with another shooting just a month later in August.

On August 7, Peter Ball presented himself to Southport General Hospital with a shotgun wound to his left inner thigh.

“It could have been a shotty[shotgun]– I’ve been shot defo,” he said, refusing to speak with police personnel.

Ball said that he did not believe he was in any danger, and that a lead pellet had been found from his wound.

Detectives suspect the group had firearms, including a shotgun, and an accomplice, Will Gardiner, was found with a stun gun. “The summary has come to an end.”