Coca-Cola has made a tweak to its renowned Christmas truck tour, which will take place in 2021.

The tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic last year, is noted for its massive red truck, which brings seasonal happiness and jingles of ‘Holidays Are Coming.’

Coca-Cola is making a shift when it returns to the streets for the first time in 24 months, according to the Daily Star.

The corporation has disclosed that it is deferring the truck tour dates until it has more clarity that it will be able to go forward.

Despite the fact that existing coronavirus safeguards are not preventing Coca-Christmas Cola’s truck tour, the business claims it is preparing for the worst.

“The team behind the wonderful truck tour understands that everyone is genuinely excited for the truck to come to their town because people love it,” an inside source told the Daily Star.

“However, this has been an unprecedented year, and things will be a little different as a result.” There will not be a slew of dates revealed all at once.

“Locations are still being finalized, and will be revealed region by area as soon as they are confirmed, giving participants enough time to organize their trip.”

Coca-Cola encouraged fans on Twitter earlier this week to keep an eye out for word on whether the jingle “the holidays are coming” would be heard across the country this Christmas.

“This is so people aren’t dissatisfied if there are more Government limitations,” they continued.

“The truck draws a lot of attention, and it’s critical that people feel comfortable and happy.”

“Coca-Cola wants to be able to share the Christmas enchantment with everyone.”

“This Christmas is more important than any other, and they don’t want anyone to be disappointed, so we have to make sure everything is in order.”