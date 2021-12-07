CNN is under fire for how it handled Chris Cuomo’s role in the Andrew Cuomo scandal.

CNN has come under fire after sacking host Chris Cuomo on Saturday following an internal investigation into his role in assisting his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was accused of sexual harassment.

CNN President Jeff Zucker apparently felt mislead after the New York attorney general’s office investigation highlighted Chris Cuomo’s participation, after first admitting that Chris Cuomo made mistakes. CNN was allegedly dissatisfied with Chris Cuomo’s initial account of the events and the fact that he did not reveal the full scope of his assistance to Andrew Cuomo.

The disclosures from Attorney General Letitia James’ office, according to CNN, “suggest to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously understood.” As a result, we’ve placed Chris on indefinite suspension pending further investigation.” CNN opted to terminate Chris Cuomo in the wake of the suspension.

Chris Cuomo aided Andrew Cuomo by looking into the status of soon-to-be-released articles and advising him on the public statement he should make, according to the records. While Chris Cuomo claims that the network was aware of the full scope of his conduct, the network denies this.

“Mr. Cuomo has the highest level of affection and respect for Mr. Zucker,” a representative for Chris Cuomo told the Wall Street Journal. They were well known to be quite close and in contact on a regular basis, especially concerning Mr. Cuomo’s support for his brother. Other people than Mr. Cuomo can witness to the fact that there were no secrets about this.” “[Chris Cuomo] has made a number of claims that are clearly incorrect…,” CNN said. This demonstrates why he was fired for failing to follow our policies and practices, as well as his lack of transparency.” Because of his strong friendship with his brother and their interviews together, particularly within the last year, some have questioned CNN and Chris Cuomo’s journalistic standards. The interviews appeared to be successful in terms of ratings, and viewers may have enjoyed the brothers’ on-air banter.

However, many in the media raised red flags about the conflict of interest right away.

While Chris Cuomo did say on air that he would not cover his brother’s case for CNN, which was still going on at the time, CNN employees apparently believed Zucker and others were being too gentle with him.

Insiders in the media have long recognized Zucker and Chris Cuomo's strong professional friendship. In the days leading up to Chris Cuomo's firing, Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple pointed out that Zucker was equally responsible for the issues at hand.