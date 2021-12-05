Clooney explains why he turned down a $35 million offer “for one day’s work.”

George Clooney has stated why, since turning 60 in the summer, he has been more cautious when it comes to jobs.

Clooney was questioned whether he feels he has “enough money today” at this point in his life in a new interview with The Guardian. In response, the “Tender Bar” director revealed that he and his wife Amal Clooney had turned down a multimillion-dollar offer to make an ad because they didn’t feel comfortable being linked with the company.

“I mean, absolutely.” “I was offered $35 million for one day’s work on an airline commercial,” he told the magazine, “but I talked to Amal about it and we agreed it wasn’t worth it.” “It was [connected with]a country that, while an ally, can be dubious at times, so I figured, ‘Well, if it takes a minute of sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.'” In addition, the “Ocean’s Eleven” star addressed why he has taken on fewer acting roles in recent years. Clooney stated that there aren’t “many excellent parts” in general and that he doesn’t feel obligated to star in films that he isn’t interested in.

Clooney is also focused more on his family, which is another reason he is doing less acting. He and his wife Amal, who have 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, make time for their family and themselves at all times.

“When I turned 60 this summer, my wife and I had this talk. ‘I can still bounce around pretty well, and we both enjoy what we do,’ I remarked. But we have to be careful not to overbook ourselves.’ So, for the most part, it’s just us making sure we live our lives,” he said.

Clooney has already expressed his desire to prioritize his family over his work. He told Marc Maron on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast in November that he doesn’t know how much time he has left as an older father, so he wants to spend his remaining years on the important things in his life.

Clooney said that he and his wife discussed the possibility of slowing down in the future. While they won’t quit working entirely, the actor stated that they will spend “less time behind a computer or on location.” “Sixty is a number, but I’ve passed all of my physicals and am in good shape, knock on wood.” I’m in good shape. You’re sixty years old. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.