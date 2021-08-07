Clients of Kim Zolciak’s new “Spiritual Academy” pay $77 per month to “Manifest Dreams.”

The 43-year-old former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star announced her new firm, The Spiritual Academy, on Instagram on Thursday. The Spiritual Academy is a “exclusive” and “members-only community” for people who need help fulfilling their full potential in life.

Zolciak noted in a video on the social media site that their clients will have access to “tools and information” on how to actualize their ambitions and live their greatest lives.

She went on to say that the institution is “for everyone who wants to raise their vibration and actualize their desires” in the caption of the photo. She went on to say that all they want to do is “assist people who are ready to step into higher power.”

“I’m not sure if you realize it, but you connect with your dominant vibrations. We want you all to resonate at the same frequency as success, happiness, and abundance, and we’re here to assist you get there,” the reality star said.

According to Page Six, Zolciak is not alone in this quest, as she has collaborated with Nicole Zeola to start The Spiritual Academy.

On Instagram, Zeola defined herself as a “light worker” who helps others “to express their highest selves.” She also mentioned on her personal website that she assists people “in the process of transforming their lives.”

On Instagram, Zolciak’s post drew varied reactions from her fans. While some congratulated her for creating a “life-changing” organization and expressed enthusiasm for The Spiritual Academy’s first session on Sunday, others said that the former Bravo star is simply taking advantage of her admirers.

Zolciak’s decision comes months after her and husband Kroy Biermann’s reality show, “Don’t Be Tardy,” was canceled after eight seasons. The show was canceled by Bravo in May, but the “Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family,” according to the network.

Zolciak and Biermann hinted at the prospect of a new show with their kids, Brielle, 24, Ariana, 19, Kroy Jr., 9, Kash, 8, and twins Kaia and Kane, 7, in their cancellation statement.

