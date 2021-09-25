Claudia Winkleman’s social isolation has been criticized by Strictly fans as a modification to the broadcast has been discovered.

After noticing a huge shift to the broadcast, Strictly Come Dancing viewers protested about social distancing regulations.

To protect people on the program and the overall production, the BBC competition has strong rules in place.

The dancers are regularly checked to be in intimate contact with their partners, which is one of the many measures in place on Strictly.

However, due to Strictly’s social distancing efforts, spectators noticed one huge alteration to the show.

Rather than being gathered upstairs with Claudia Winkleman to receive their results, the dancers are separated downstairs and seated at different tables.

While some viewers welcomed the shift, others were less enthusiastic.

“#Strictly get gone [sic]the social distancing how can you be that detached while football stadiums are filled out!!!!!!!!!!!” John tweeted. I miss having the whole bunch together.”

“Awww, no gatherings in the Clauditorium,” Jude remarked.

“People may go to festivals and nightclubs, but the dancers can’t stand with Claudia?” Kira tweeted.

“The dancing has been fantastic, but what about those sparkly tables?” Meaks wrote.

“Giving the dancers their own tables makes so much sense,” Nana disagreed. It’s incredible that this wasn’t done years ago.”

“I’m so delighted they got rid of that faffing around bit when they get their results,” Karen added. It was quite aggravating. After all, social separation has advantages.”