Claudia Winkleman Teases Major Twist for ‘The Traitors’ Series 4

Fans of the hit BBC gameshow “The Traitors” are in for a massive surprise this January, as presenter Claudia Winkleman promises a “truly extraordinary” series filled with dramatic moments. The fourth season, set in the Scottish Highlands, will introduce a fresh batch of 22 contestants vying for a grand prize of up to £120,000. The series is set to air its first episode on New Year’s Day, January 1st, 2026.

New Twists and Red Cloaks

True to its format, “The Traitors” will kick off with Winkleman selecting a group of Traitors who will secretly undermine their fellow contestants. The remaining players, known as the Faithfuls, must work to uncover the identities of the Traitors before they are eliminated. Should the Faithfuls fail, the Traitors will seize the entire prize fund.

However, this time, the show will feature a huge twist that Winkleman says left her “gasping” in surprise. While she is tight-lipped about the details, one hint has been dropped: red cloaks. In a festive preview, a Traitor appeared wearing a striking red cloak, a departure from the familiar green attire. This could signal the introduction of a new class of Traitor, possibly with unique powers within the game, although viewers can only speculate for now.

Claudia shared her excitement about the upcoming series, remarking that the new twist will “blow everyone away.” She added that the producers had truly outdone themselves this season, and the surprises will have fans on the edge of their seats.

Episodes of the new series will air daily, with the first episode premiering on BBC One at 8pm on January 1st, followed by the second episode on January 2nd at the same time. A third episode will air on January 3rd at 7:45pm. Additionally, fans can enjoy “The Traitors: Uncloaked” podcast, hosted by Ed Gamble, which will provide behind-the-scenes insights and air on BBC Two after the main program on January 1st.

The highly anticipated new season of “The Traitors” is poised to be one of the most thrilling yet, with Winkleman’s cryptic comments about the plot twist building anticipation for the game’s evolving dynamics. Audiences can expect plenty of drama as the Faithfuls and Traitors navigate this high-stakes challenge. Don’t miss it, starting January 1st, on BBC One and iPlayer.