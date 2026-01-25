Claudia Winkleman Marks New Chapter After Strictly Exit

Claudia Winkleman, the BBC presenter best known for hosting The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing, is embarking on a new phase in her career following her departure from the long-running dance show. As she celebrates her 54th birthday, Winkleman’s professional trajectory continues to flourish, underscored by a significant shift in both her career and personal life.

Prioritizing Family and New Ventures

After stepping down from Strictly Come Dancing in December 2025, Winkleman has been taking on new challenges. Her decision to leave the iconic show, which had dominated her schedule for years, was driven by a desire to spend more time with her family. Winkleman has previously spoken about the demanding nature of Strictly, which had caused her concern about missing key moments in her children’s lives, particularly as her eldest son, Jake, left for university. A source close to Winkleman revealed, “With Strictly behind her, she’s looking forward to more flexibility and quality time together as a family.”

Her career has not slowed down, however. In addition to filming the fifth season of The Traitors, Winkleman is set to host her own Friday-night chat show on the BBC, which will feature major names from the worlds of film, television, and music. Despite her self-deprecating humor about the new venture, she expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity. “I’m obviously going to be awful, that goes without saying, but I’m over the moon they’re letting me try,” she shared with her followers.

Winkleman’s decision to embrace more opportunities began in 2022, when she turned 50. According to reports from OK! and The Sun, she resolved to take more risks and embrace new projects. “I wanted to work a bit more and be less risk-averse,” she explained. This outlook led her to take on The Traitors, a decision that has paid off as the series has become a massive success.

At the same time, her family life has remained a cornerstone of her identity. Winkleman has been married to film producer Kris Thykier since 2000, and the couple has three children: Jake, Matilda, and Arthur. Despite their public careers, the couple has kept their relationship relatively private. Winkleman’s cautious approach to celebrity has been shaped by her parents, both prominent journalists, and she has always been mindful of the potential pitfalls of fame. “Claudia knows how the showbiz world works,” a source told Mirror Celebs. “She’s been extremely clever by keeping her relationship private and not doing things that might cheapen her brand.”

Winkleman’s marriage with Thykier remains strong, built on mutual support and shared responsibilities. In her 2020 book, Quite, Winkleman described their dynamic: “We don’t have rules, but we look after each other more. Whoever comes home first normally makes the dinner. It’s just about being nice to each other.” She acknowledged that they “fundamentally disagree” on some things, like buffets and baby names, but their relationship has endured for more than two decades.

Winkleman’s departure from Strictly marked a personal milestone, but her career continues to evolve. She is looking forward to a more balanced life, with room for both family and new professional challenges. Her upcoming chat show, coupled with her ongoing commitments to The Traitors, represents the next phase of her career, one in which she has more control and flexibility. “I love being 50,” she said, embracing her age and the opportunities it brings. “Everything’s falling apart physically, but I can still do what I love and don’t have to make any excuses for it.”

Winkleman’s birthday celebration on January 15 provided a glimpse into her widespread popularity, with messages of congratulations flooding in from colleagues and friends. She posted a photo on Instagram with TV personality Jools Holland and singer Mika, two of her co-stars on The Piano, captioning it, “54 today. Celebrating with these legends.” The post highlighted her positive relationships with colleagues, with several stars offering heartfelt birthday wishes.

As she continues to balance her career ambitions with family commitments, Claudia Winkleman’s journey is a testament to reinvention and the power of embracing change. With new opportunities on the horizon, her path remains one of resilience, courage, and adaptability.