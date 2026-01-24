Claudia Winkleman Compares Traitors Winners to Bonnie and Clyde

Claudia Winkleman has drawn a striking comparison between Traitors winners Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby, likening their close-knit alliance to the infamous duo Bonnie and Clyde. The remark came after the pair made history by becoming the first-ever traitors to win the UK version of the show, which concluded with a dramatic finale on Friday night.

A Historic Victory

The finale marked a thrilling conclusion to the tense four-week series, with Duffy, a communications director from Northern Ireland, and Libby, a cybersecurity consultant originally from the Isle of Lewis, emerging victorious. Both were selected as traitors early in the show by Winkleman herself, and despite facing significant deception from their fellow contestants, they remained faithful to each other through to the end.

The pair were ultimately able to outwit the remaining contestants, with Duffy and Libby voting out the faithful players—Jade, Faraaz, and James—in a nail-biting finish. As the final vote revealed, Duffy and Libby split the prize money, each taking home £47,875.

Winkleman’s Praise

During the spin-off show, The Traitors: Uncloaked, Winkleman reflected on the duo’s strong bond and their ability to maintain secrecy while forming their alliance. “What I loved about Rachel and Stephen, from the very beginning, was how they looked after each other without being obvious. They made that alliance,” Winkleman shared. She went on to emphasize that the pair had managed to keep their alliance intact throughout the series, a rarity for most contestants. Comparing them to Bonnie and Clyde, she noted, “They were lovers in the turret and they stuck together.”

The show’s final episode saw a twist that added to the emotional stakes, with Winkleman affirming their accomplishment. “Two traitors but totally faithful to each other. You did it. You absolutely did it,” she said, praising their loyalty to one another despite the game’s deceitful nature.

Reflecting on the experience, Libby confessed he struggled with trust issues during the competition. “It’s so hard to trust someone in there who’s job it is to lie. So I was really struggling to see how Rachel could hold on to that pact for the whole game,” he admitted. Despite his doubts, Libby stood by their agreement, even though he was “wobbling big time” near the end.

Fans of the show have expressed their admiration for the duo’s perseverance. One fan tweeted, “Absolutely brilliant! Rachel and Stephen stuck together and didn’t recruit – the most faithful traitors! So pleased!” Another commented, “Legends deserved this! A historic win for two outstanding traitors!” Many also shared heartfelt messages about Duffy’s personal journey, with one saying, “What an ending. Two traitors who were united in being faithful together. Hope Rachel gets to make lots of memories with her Mum.”