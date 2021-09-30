Clare Crawley, a ‘Bachelorette’ alum, talks about surviving abuse by a Catholic priest.

Clare Crawley, the star of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” has confessed that she was a victim of sexual abuse. Crawley stated she was harassed by a Catholic priest while attending school in the promo for the next episode of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk: The Estefans.”

Crawley says in the video that she went to a Catholic school as a child and was the victim of a “predator,” alluding to the priest. “My parents looked at Catholic priests as if they were on a pedestal,” she added, adding that faith and religion are “very deeply rooted” in her family.

Crawley, whose mother is of Mexican ancestry, also explained why she couldn’t trust a priest. “How could you not trust a priest?” co-host Gloria Estefan said at one point in the clip, to which Crawley clarified that the priest she was referring to was a counselor at her school.

The “Bachelorette” star revealed, “My parents did the best they could and went out for the resources they could at the time and sent me to this priest.” “I don’t believe any therapy was conducted. Being a predator was a one-on-one experience,” she noted.

This isn’t the first time Crawley has spoken up about being a sexual abuse victim. She announced her decision to remove her breast implants in an Instagram post in July. She claimed she had been sexually abused as a child, which is why she had to have surgery.

She captioned her image, “As a child of sexual assault, my young adult years were spent in bad relationships, feeling undeserving of the good ones.” “It was a vicious cycle because the more men I chose who mistreated me, the more I believed I wasn’t good enough. This is where the breast implants come in. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t looking forward to receiving them, but the fact is that the money would have been better spent on treatment to heal my broken heart. “Cut to now, I ended up spending the money on therapy anyway,” she stated.

Crawley was engaged to Dale Moss during her “Bachelorette” trip in 2020, but according to a source, the couple is no longer together.