Clare Binns to Receive BAFTA’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award

Clare Binns, creative director at Picturehouse Cinemas and Picturehouse Entertainment, is set to receive the prestigious Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, recognizing her decades of work within the UK film industry. This accolade, presented annually by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, will be awarded to Binns on February 22, 2026, during the ceremony.

A Visionary in Cinema Access and Community Engagement

Over the course of her 40-year career, Binns has played a pivotal role in transforming the cinema landscape in the UK. Starting as a cinema usher in the early 1980s, she joined Picturehouse in 2003, where she quickly became a driving force behind initiatives that expanded cinema’s accessibility and inclusivity. Her work included launching special screenings aimed at diverse audiences, including relaxed screenings, parent-and-baby sessions, and dog-friendly events.

Under her leadership, Picturehouse has also fostered meaningful collaborations, such as with the Brixton Soup Kitchen and Poetic Unity at The Ritzy Picturehouse. These initiatives helped position the cinemas as vital community hubs. Furthermore, Binns played a key role in forging Picturehouse’s charity partnership with Refuge, a UK charity focused on supporting victims of domestic violence. Fundraising events and awareness campaigns through this partnership became a hallmark of the company’s social responsibility efforts.

Alongside her advocacy for inclusive programming, Binns has championed emerging filmmakers, helping to showcase works from prominent directors such as Steve McQueen, Danny Boyle, and Francis Lee on the big screen. In addition to her curatorial work, she also facilitated the establishment of Picturehouse Create, a creative initiative following a successful partnership with the Sundance Film Festival’s London event.

Enduring Impact on British Film

Binns, who served as managing director of Picturehouse until late 2025, transitioned to a part-time role as creative director, overseeing the company’s programming while continuing her commitment to the British film industry. The BAFTA Film Committee’s chair, Emily Stillman, lauded Binns as a “hugely talented and beloved visionary” whose “unwavering commitment to bringing a diverse range of storytelling to the big screen” has left an indelible mark on cinema.

Binns expressed her shock and gratitude upon receiving the award, emphasizing the importance of her team’s efforts over the years: “I’m thrilled not just for myself but for everyone who has worked with me throughout my career and for those who continue to support the mission to welcome audiences into local cinemas across the UK,” she said.

Previous recipients of the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award include notable figures and organizations such as Andy Serkis, the National Film and Television School, and BBC Films. Binns’ recognition solidifies her legacy as a transformative figure in British cinema.