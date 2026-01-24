Claire Foy Shines in Emotional “H is for Hawk” Adaptation

In an evocative new film, Claire Foy brings to life Helen Macdonald’s heart-wrenching memoir, “H is for Hawk,” capturing the raw emotions of grief, isolation, and self-discovery. Directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, the adaptation explores how Macdonald, a Cambridge professor, grapples with the sudden death of her father in 2007 and the profound impact it has on her personal life and sense of self.

A Journey of Healing and Solitude

The film portrays Helen’s tumultuous journey following her father’s unexpected death. As her life unravels, she makes the surprising decision to purchase a goshawk, Mabel, a notoriously difficult bird of prey known for its solitary nature. Over the course of a year, Helen’s relationship with Mabel mirrors her own emotional journey—a complex mix of healing and increasing isolation. The stark contrast between the wild freedom of the English countryside and the suffocating loneliness of Helen’s grief becomes a central theme in the film.

Foy’s portrayal of Helen has been praised for its subtle yet deeply emotional depth. Her performance underscores the vulnerability and longing of a woman trying to find meaning in a world that no longer feels familiar. “I was very overwhelmed,” Foy remarked in an interview, recalling her reaction after reading Macdonald’s memoir. “Helen’s writing is beautiful and it has had such a profound impact on so many people.”

In preparation for her role, Foy met Macdonald virtually to ensure her portrayal stayed true to the author’s experience. “I wanted to make sure that I could thank them for the trust that they put in me,” Foy explained. “It’s a really beautiful thing that this memoir means so much to people, and they share it with others.”

The film also highlights Helen’s evolving bond with Mabel, and how their time together helps her navigate the emotions tied to her father’s death. Working with a real goshawk added a layer of authenticity to Foy’s performance. “To have the opportunity to get to know an entire species, which is so different from anything else, has been such an honor,” she said. “I’m much more curious and interested now—it’s a real gift.”

The Emotional Weight of Loss and the Search for Solace

As the film progresses, it doesn’t shy away from showing the rawness of Helen’s emotional state. After Mabel goes missing during a hunt, Helen’s panic and fear of losing control are palpable. This moment encapsulates the central tension of the story—Helen’s struggle with both the unpredictability of life and her desire to hold onto the familiar, even if it means retreating into isolation. The bird becomes a reflection of Helen’s own fears, with one character describing Mabel as “a perfectly evolved psychopath” in reference to her predatory instincts.

Throughout the film, Helen’s journey is marked by a series of solitary moments, whether it’s walking through crowded streets with Mabel on her arm or attending social events where she remains distant from others. Her grief manifests in ways that alienate her from those around her, creating a chasm between her and the rest of the world. Mabel, as the bird of prey, serves as both a surrogate for her lost connection with her father and a reminder of how alienating grief can be.

The wildlife photography in the film stands out, particularly in scenes where Helen, blood on her forehead from the hawk’s latest kill, sits quietly in the aftermath of nature’s brutal cycle. It captures the film’s dual themes of life and death, grief and healing. While the hawk provides a form of solace through its predictable patterns, Helen struggles to come to terms with the randomness of her own loss.

Foy, also credited as an executive producer on the film, remains humble about her behind-the-scenes role. “Acting remains my focus,” she said, noting that her involvement in production was an honor but not a pursuit she plans to continue in the future.

In a podcast interview with Empire, Foy reflected on her experience working with co-star Brendan Gleeson, who plays her father in the film, and discussed the emotional weight of their scenes together. She also touched on broader trends in the industry, including the growing presence of women writers, directors, and producers. “It’s encouraging,” she remarked. “There’s still much work to be done, but it’s encouraging to see it moving forward.”

Now playing in theaters, “H is for Hawk” continues to receive acclaim for its powerful depiction of grief and the healing process. The film serves as a poignant reminder that the path to healing is neither linear nor predictable, and sometimes, the most unlikely journeys help us find our way home.