Claire Foy Reflects on ‘Biggest Promotion’ After Joining The Crown

Claire Foy, known for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s acclaimed series *The Crown*, has described her casting as a “biggest promotion” moment in her career, offering her opportunities that skyrocketed her visibility. The actress, who was 41 at the time, earned two Emmy awards and a Golden Globe for her stellar performance in the royal drama.

Breaking Through the Spotlight

Despite a decade of work in the film and television industry prior to *The Crown*, Foy was relatively unknown until landing the role that would alter her career trajectory. Speaking to *Radio Times*, she described the experience as akin to starring in a blockbuster film. “It was like being in a blockbuster film. Afterwards, I got opportunities I’d never had before. It’s like the biggest promotion you can imagine,” she said. The success of the show undoubtedly opened doors for Foy, presenting her with new career paths that she had not anticipated before her rise to fame.

While *The Crown* was a breakthrough moment, Foy has since defied the risk of being typecast. The actress maintains that her experience on the show has not limited her roles or confined her to any particular image. “I don’t think it’s a double-edged sword,” she remarked. Drawing on the example of Olivia Newton-John, Foy added, “I doubt Olivia Newton-John hated being known for *Grease* – I bet she loved it.” For Foy, the challenge has not been about living up to any expectations, but rather focusing on her work without external pressures to conform to anyone else’s view of her career.

Foy’s recent roles reflect her versatility, having appeared alongside Paul Mescal from *Normal People* and Andrew Scott of *Fleabag* in the 2023 fantasy drama *All of Us Strangers*. She also portrays Helen Macdonald in *H Is For Hawk*, a biographical drama in which she plays an academic who attempts to tame a goshawk after the death of her father.

Keeping Perspective on Fame

Reflecting on the fame that came with *The Crown*, Foy acknowledged the challenges of handling newfound celebrity. She admitted that the experience was at times “alarming” and “illuminating,” but emphasized the importance of retaining a sense of normalcy. “On the whole, I’ve stayed the same. Protecting your humanity is the most important thing. You have to keep yourself sane,” she shared.

In addition to her television work, Foy is recognized for her roles in *Wolf Hall* and *A Very British Scandal*, as well as her participation in the critically acclaimed film *Women Talking*, which examines the lives of women in a religious community coping with the aftermath of sexual abuse. Foy’s ability to balance both highly public roles and grounded personal choices underscores her commitment to evolving as an artist in a demanding industry.