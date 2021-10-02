Claims that Kate Middleton copied Meghan Markle’s style are slammed by a royal pundit.

According to a royal biographer, attributing Kate Middleton’s latest beautiful style to her apparent rivalry with her sister-in-law Meghan Markle is “patronizing.”

In a gold, sequin-covered Jenny Packham cape gown, the Duchess of Cambridge stole the show at London’s Royal Albert Hall last week when she attended the world premiere of the latest James Bond thriller, “No Time to Die.”

Middleton allegedly went glam as a result of her reported rivalry with Markle, according to some. “The fascinating truth behind Kate’s transformation from dowdy Duchess to new royal superstar: None of it would have been possible without Meghan!” Dan Wootton, a British journalist and TV broadcaster, tweeted about it.

Angela Levin, the author of “Harry: A Biography of a Prince” and “Diana’s Babies: Kate, William, and the Repair of a Broken Family,” attacked such remarks on Twitter, writing, “I think it is arrogant to imply the Duchess of Cambridge’s new look is because to Meghan.”

The fact that she’s moved to the United States of America is probably the only thing she’s thankful for.”

Middleton has long been seen as a fashion icon, according to Melita Latham, a clothes designer and founder of Melita Latham London. Middleton has been pitted against fellow royals and celebrities in terms of style choices throughout the years.

“If Kate is secretly conveying messages to Meghan by wearing this magnificent, glamorous, show-stopping masterpiece, she doesn’t need to,” Latham told Express. “Kate has been likened to all female members of the royal family, as well as several international royal family members and celebrities, in recent years. But, oh my goodness, she’s lifted the bar and placed the rest of us in the shade.”

A lot of social media users appeared to agree with Levin and Latham, tweeting photographs of Middleton in some of her most spectacular outfits, including the black off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown with gold accents she wore to the 2017 BAFTAs.

“I believe claiming [Meghan] affected Kate is, to put it bluntly, underselling Kate.

The elusive swan always knows when to appear, in all of its dignified beauty and grace.

This, I believe, relates to Kate; it was always within her. One Twitter user said, “She’s just let it out.”

“Catherine is far from dowdy, and she was a fashion star long before [Meghan] emerged on the scene,” said another.

Dan, I disagree. From brilliant red sequins from head to toe, revealing some leg, to a stunning black.