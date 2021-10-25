Claimants are being asked to authenticate their identification in new ways by the DWP.

Under the latest proposals to combat fraud and verify that applicants are in the UK, Universal Credit claimants will be requested to establish their identification.

To prevent illegal claims, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has implemented new restrictions, including requiring applicants to present evidence of identity along with a copy of their local newspaper. Face-to-face assessments have been suspended.

Other methods include being requested to snap a photo of themselves outside their home next to their street sign, which they can upload through their internet portal.

According to the Mirror, these extra checks are only being asked from a “limited proportion” of candidates as a last resort.

If claimants are unable to present the evidence, they will be entitled to request an in-person evaluation.

“At the outset of the epidemic, we paused face-to-face verification of new claims as part of our Trust and Protect scheme to ensure that all valid claimants were paid,” a DWP spokeswoman said.

“We always stated we’d go back and verify claims to protect the public purse, because some people unfortunately chose to take advantage of the interim arrangements.

“We are now checking instances and have temporarily applied this strategy in a small number of situations when a claimant has been unable to connect with us remotely, ahead of the reintroduction of in-person verification at jobcentres,” says the spokesperson.

The DWP published the complete list of new measures in a note to a claimant, which was shared on Twitter by the Public Interest Law Centre, saying: “Further to today’s phone call, I now require you to supply the following information.”

“1. An open photo page with a photo of your ID card or passport photo.

“2. Hold a photo of your ID card or passport open on the photo page next to your face.

“3. A photograph of you standing outside the front entrance of your home (which is open behind you). Request that this be taken from the street so that the entire property can be seen.

“4. A photograph of you standing next to your street sign, holding it in your right hand. Please have someone else take this.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”