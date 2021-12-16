CL of 2NE1 Recalls the Heartbreaking Moment She Learned of Their Disbandment [Video].

Lee Chae-Rin, better known as CL, the former leader and primary rapper of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1, has opened out about the emotional moment she learned of the group’s disbandment while at a Thanksgiving dinner five years ago.

“My colleague interviewed Minzy eons ago, and she stated she learned out about the disbandment through the media,” the interviewer queried CL in a recent interview with Associated Press (AP) Entertainment. “How did you learn about it?” “Well… To be honest, I did, too,” CL answered, followed by a big chuckle.

“My phone blew up while I was at a Thanksgiving dinner. But, indeed, those circumstances… “It was heartbreaking for me,” she continued.

“HEARTBREAKING: Former 2NEI member CL (@chaelinCL), who is working hard on her solo career, looks back on the disbandment of the group,” AP noted in a tweet.

2NE1 officially disbanded in November 2016 after seven years of touring and scoring successes on Billboard.

“However, as I previously stated, I now have a great deal of flexibility and control over at least what I choose to do,” CL added, adding, “so it’s a really exciting chapter for me.”

On November 25, 2016, 2NE1’s management firm, YG Entertainment, said that the group’s exclusive contract had expired in May of that year, and that they had opted to disband the group in order to focus on the members’ solo careers.

Minzy, the group’s singer, had previously quit the group due to mental health issues.

Since the breakup, each member has pursued solo musical careers, including appearances on television and in films. Despite this, Minzy, Park Bom, Sandara, and CL have previously expressed an interest in reuniting as a musical act.

In September, the 30-year-old made headlines when she became one of the first K-pop musicians to walk the Met Gala red carpet in New York City.

The “I Am The Best” rapper wore an Alexander Wang blue denim dress with white briefs to the occasion. Rosé from Blackpink attended the event as a Saint Laurent ambassador.

Despite the fact that the group separated years ago, 2NE1’s music videos continue to receive a lot of attention on YouTube.

On Dec. 9, their music video for the 2014 song “Come Back Home” topped 100 million views on YouTube, seven years after it first debuted there.

The group's second music video, "Come Back Home," has surpassed 100 million views.