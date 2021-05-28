Cindy McCain Admits She Cringes During Some Meghan McCain Segments on ‘The View’

Meghan McCain is known on The View for speaking her mind and voicing her strong opinions. Cindy, her mother, recently confessed that she finds it difficult to watch her daughter verbally quarrel with her co-hosts.

Cindy McCain discussed Meghan McCain with Andy Cohen.

Cindy McCain recently discussed how her daughter is similar to her late husband, Senator John McCain, on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM Radio Andy show.

“We’ve called her ‘John McCain in a dress’ since she was a little girl,” Cindy told Cohen of The View star. “She was always fighting, she was always asking, discussing, and making sure that not only did she comprehend what was going on, but that we could change it.”

Cindy admitted she didn’t like seeing the recent argument between McCain and moderator Whoopi Goldberg when Cohen brought up the heated conversations that frequently erupt on The View, mentioning McCain’s recent argument with Whoopi Goldberg when McCain believed she was being cut off.

“Yeah, from a mother’s perspective, you teach your children to be kind and good to other people and all that,” she explained. “It makes me a little uncomfortable.”

Cindy praised Goldberg for frequently acting as a mediator on the show. While it can be difficult to see as a parent, she explained that her daughter is frequently just trying to make a point as a public person.

Cindy explained, "It's her job and what she does." "And it's Whoopi's duty to preserve the peace, so I'm aware of what's going on there. However, as a mother, it does disturb me…"