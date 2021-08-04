Cinderella Knows Better is a song by Camilla Cabello. She Doesn’t Require A Prince [Trailer]

There have been numerous “Cinderella” films over the years, each with its own set of twists and turns. Camilla Cabello, on the other hand, is going to give the age-old narrative of the beloved orphan-turned-princess fairy tale a girl-boss-esque twist this time around.

The trailer, which was released on Tuesday, shows Elle pursuing her ambitions of establishing a life for herself instead of waiting for a prince to save her from her nasty stepmother and step-sisters.

This modern “Cinderella,” written and produced by Kay Canon of “Pitch Perfect,” portrays the “Senorita” singer as an ambitious seamstress who dreams of creating her own clothing line.

Idina Menzel plays Elle’s nasty stepmother, who threatens to evict her if she tells anybody about her fantasies.

Aside from the plot, the familiar fairy godmother, played by Broadway great Billy Porter as “Fab G,” a genderless fairy godparent, undergoes a significant transformation in this Amazon Original film.

Fab G replaces Cinderella’s gown with a smart pantsuit fit for a businesswoman in the scene just before the ball.

Finally, when Nicholas Galitzine’s dreamy prince invites her to join him in the castle, she answers, “What about my work?” I don’t want to spend my life waving from a royal box or chained to a basement.”

The trailer certainly looks like it will give the old fairy-tale a new spin. It’s still a musical, complete with a lavish ball and a dashing prince, but it also promises a fresh take on “Cinderella.”

The “Havanna” singer shared a behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram only hours before the teaser was released, showing the women behind this stunning film discussing the stereotypical views they frequently hear.

She captioned the video, “I am privileged to work alongside this tremendously amazing team of women on this musical reinterpretation of a classic.”

James Corden, who portrays one of Cinderella’s mice and also serves as one of the producers, came up with the idea to make this feminist rendition of the narrative. This is the singer’s first film role at the age of 24.

On September 3, “Cinderella” will be available to stream on Amazon Prime.