Christy Carlson Romano, star of ‘Even Stevens,’ admits to being envious of Shia LaBeouf’s Hollywood success.

Christy Carlson Romano, star of “Even Stevens,” has acknowledged to being envious of her co-star Shia LaBeouf’s Hollywood fame.

Romano detailed why she was “salty” toward her former co-star and how she felt when LeBeouf snubbed her during his Emmy speech in a new video titled “Why I Don’t Talk to Shia LaBeouf,” which she uploaded to her own YouTube channel.

Romano and Labeouf, who played siblings Louis and Ren on the famous Disney Channel comedy from 2000 to 2003, had a “sibling rivalry” behind the scenes and were not particularly close on set, according to Romano.

She said that there was some enmity between them. “I’ve always wanted him to realize how much I’ve given him.”

The actress also recounted how she felt when the “Honey Boy” star neglected her almost two decades ago after winning the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Series.

“He was standing at the podium. I was sitting at the table with the rest of our team, and he thanked everyone. But he didn’t say thank you,” Romano said.

“I was wounded at the time because I felt like it was just him and me from the beginning. It was, in a sense, our show. But because it was such a life or death situation for him, it was his show, and I was simply hanging out because I was a girl,” she explained.

After “Even Stevens” wrapped, Romano and LaBeouf went from seeing each other every day to not seeing one other at all for years, according to Romano. She stated that seeing LaBeouf’s climb to Hollywood celebrity was “very frustrating,” and that she couldn’t bring herself to watch any of his films, including “Transformers,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” and “Pieces of a Woman.”

“I was a little salty,” she admitted, adding that she believed her former co-star got off easier because he had a better agent and manager.

“As a result, I felt a little betrayed by the scenario. He’s here, establishing a great name for himself in Hollywood. And now I’m here. She went on to say, “I opted to go to college.”

Despite her animosity against LaBeouf as a child, Romano claims that her feelings have since softened. In fact, she claims she still feels their bond as former child stars, despite the fact that it has been several years since they shared the screen.

“If I saw him coming down the street, I’d bet he’d be there. Brief News from Washington Newsday.