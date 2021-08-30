Christy Carlson Romano explains how she “blew all my Disney money” and admits that she isn’t a millionaire.

Christy Carlson Romano is opening out about her bad financial decisions and how she lost millions of dollars as a child star.

In the early 2000s, Romano was one of Disney’s biggest stars, starring in the “Even Stevens” franchise and portraying the title character of “Kim Possible.”

She also scored record and book deals, as well as starring in films such as “Cadet Kelly,” “Mirrors 2,” “The Cutting Edge,” and “Taking Five.”

Romano, on the other hand, made it clear in a video posted to her YouTube account that she is no longer a billionaire. In the video, she begins by saying, “This is how I squandered all my Disney money.”

Romano claimed she began earning money at the age of 16, but that she was never told how much she was earning or given advice on how to manage it.

Us Weekly quoted her as saying, “My biggest concern about kid performers is that you aren’t notified that the work is going to slow down.” “In reality, I was informed the exact opposite by my mother, a few members of my team, and even my money manager at the time.”

The Broadway veteran stated that she regrets “not spending my money effectively” and that she didn’t even buy a house during her prime.

“I didn’t take any money and put it away except the Coogan money,” Romano claimed, referring to the trust account mandated by law to hold a portion of a child actor’s earnings.

She had intended to use her money to pay for college when she became 18, but she dropped out after a year and a half and began spending recklessly.

She admitted, “I was never told how much money I was making.”

“Money had no meaning for me; I didn’t understand what it was. I just knew I had it and didn’t give a damn about it. That’s an issue.”

When Romano was 21, she broke up with her family because she didn’t like how they handled her cash. The star of “Campus Confidential” then revealed that she began purchasing items that she believed would make her feel better, such as “big-ticket” items and luxury clothing. She also bought a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon and a 1972 Corvette, both of which she spent money restoring but never drove.

She added, “I was using buying goods and money as a weapon.”

“For example, I’d feel better if I could just buy certain things or if I just lived. Brief News from Washington Newsday.