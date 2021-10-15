Christmas must-haves for youngsters in 2021 include Mochi advent calendars and fidget toys.

Fidget toy advent calendars have been an early best-seller for Christmas 2021, but mochi aficionados can now rejoice since the squishy toys now have their own calendar.

This year, we’ve seen a slew of calendars featuring a variety of fidget toys – the best-selling Amazon one we gave to a 5- and 7-year-old to test received wonderful reviews – but this is the first Mochi-only calendar we’ve seen.

The mochi calendar, which is aimed at youngsters aged three and above, contains 24 Kawaii-inspired animal squishies, including a panda, duck, cat, penguin, snail, elephant, and more.

Fidget spinners, fidget pops, mochis, simple dimples, fidget pads, and reversible octopus toys are all familiar to anyone who knows a child of a particular age.

Originally designed to assist youngsters with autism and ADHD, the toys have become highly popular in recent years. Tactile sensory fidget toys have become popular playground staples for children of all ages, as they help them release restless energy and stress while providing them something to focus on.

There appears to be a definite trend for all things squishy and tactile with advent calendars this year, with so many various alternatives on sale – apart from traditional Fidget toy calendars and the mochi calendar, there’s also a slime option proving popular with youngsters of all ages.