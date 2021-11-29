Christine Quinn, star of ‘Selling Sunset,’ responds to pregnancy rumors: ‘Y’all Are Beyond F—-ing Sick.’

Christine Quinn has spoken out about suspicions that she faked her pregnancy. The “Selling Sunset” star used Instagram Stories to respond to internet critics who questioned her decision to become a mother, calling them all “f—-ing sick.” Quinn recorded her maternity journey on the fourth season of the hit Netflix show “Selling Sunset,” which sparked rumors that she faked her pregnancy. On Saturday, an anonymous netizen sent her a private message accusing her of lying about being pregnant.

The reality star posted a screenshot of the letter, which said, “Why did you lie about being pregnant? It’s perfectly acceptable to admit to using a surrogate, but don’t hold excessive expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the child yourself. It’s dishonest, and it’s a pity.” Quinn replied to the user in her now-deleted Instagram Story, “K y’all are beyond f—-ing sick.” She later responded to her detractors on Twitter, asking them to apologize for their “hurtful” remarks.

“For all of you still upset about pregnancy gate, please check out my instagram stories,” she added. “Also, please accept my apologies. This is quite distressing.” “Even if you share a picture of yourself giving birth, these conspiracy theorists will not believe you. I’m feeling a little unwell, “Her post was retweeted by one Twitter user.

Quinn said, “Haha, very true, babe.”

Christian Georges Dumontet, the reality TV star’s first child, was born to her and her husband Christian Richard in May, according to E! News. In an interview with People, she also disclosed that she had to have an emergency C-section days after attending the MTV Movie & TV Awards Unscripted in 2021.

“Baby C is much more precious than I had anticipated. Waiting nine months to meet someone seems like an eternity “She informed the news organization. “Knowing that you have created life is the most fantastic feeling. My protective momma bear instincts are at an all-time high. My primary responsibility is to safeguard, care for, and raise him.” Quinn later revealed that she was traumatized by her “very dramatic” labor experience.

“One of the most difficult things I have ever done,” she wrote in an Instagram post in July, “was reliving my trauma on ‘Selling Sunset’ about my delivery experience; let alone allowing these extremely raw, personal moments of my life to be caught on camera.”