Christine McGuinness teases a new project with a photo that she describes as “beautiful.”

Christine McGuinness used social media last night to tease her fans about a new hidden project.

The mother-of-three shared a snapshot of herself wearing a magnificent pink glittering gown, which her fans dubbed “amazing.”

“So special it’s a secret,” Christine, who is married to comedian Paddy McGuinness, said in the caption.

Christine’s followers were quick to applaud her and inquire about her new endeavor after seeing the post.

“That caption,” one fan, @climbing.the.rainbow, said. Do you realize how quickly I pressed the “see more” button? So, what’s the deal? You were only joking. You, on the other hand, are extremely stunning.”

“Stunning dress,” commented another enthusiast, @helenthomas1969. “Love the color,” said a third admirer, @nickyjcox, while adding, “Oh wow, what a lovely dress.” As always, you look stunning.”

Instagram

Christine is no stranger to sharing photos of herself on Instagram, posing in stunning ensembles and flaunting her incredible fashion sense.

Her admirers praised her for posting a photo on her Facebook of her wearing a magnificent yellow crop top and matching skirt, which she described as “amazing.”

The 33-year-old also shares gorgeous images of her children and her husband, Paddy, on a daily basis.