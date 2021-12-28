Christine McGuinness is ‘a little disoriented’ as the holiday season draws to a close.

Christine McGuinness has revealed that she is “a little adrift” as she awaits the arrival of January.

She addressed her supporters from her home gym, saying she couldn’t wait for the new year to begin since she was “over it” with the holiday season.

She stated this while wearing her gym clothes and hidden among the exercise equipment: “I hope you all had a wonderful holiday season.

Christine McGuinness beams with pride as her kids try their hand at Christmas supper.

“To be honest, I’m over it now. It was nice, and everyone had a great time, and we were all fine… yet I keep thinking to myself, ‘Is it January yet?'” Christine said, ” “I’m not going to lie, I’m a little lost. ‘Are you going to work today, love?’ I ask as I wake up. No? ‘All right, then!'” “I’m incredibly happy to have some workout equipment at home,” she began to guffaw as she added. The 33-year-old explained that while they were under lockdown, they were renting a home and she didn’t have access to a gym, so she was especially happy for that now.

She expressed her desire to get away for a while by driving four hours straight to London while listening to music.

Paddy McGuinness’s wife is the mother of three autistic children who will not generally eat foods outside of their comfort zones.

But this year, the parents were overjoyed since their twins Penelope and Leo, as well as their daughter Felicity, had made progress and attempted new things this year.

She wrote on her Instagram account: “They’ve upped their game from their typical chicken nuggets and chips. They didn’t eat everything on the dish, but the fact that everything was allowed on the plate was a step forward, and they gave it their all.

“Happy kids, joyful mummy, happy Christmas,” says the narrator.