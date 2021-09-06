Christine McGuinness expresses her pride in an emotional update as the kids return to school.

Christine McGuinness shared a happy update as her children returned to school today.

The Halewood mother uploaded a photo of her three children in their school uniforms with her 566k Instagram followers.

Christine confessed in a heartwarming post that her morning didn’t go as smoothly as she had hoped, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Well, this morning didn’t go as planned, but I managed to laugh my way through it!” she added.

“I’ve had a cuppa T and accepted that if everything went according to plan, it wouldn’t be my life, and I enjoy our wacky life.”

“These three infants are my greatest success, my motivation, and the reason I live, laugh, and love every single day!” she continued.

#FirstDay #BackToSchool #Autism #AutismAwareness #GoodLuck #ProudMummy

Christine and Bolton comedian Paddy McGuinness have three daughters named Leo, Penelope, and Felicity, and admirers crowded the comments section to compliment the touching post.

“Aww beautiful words I hope they have a lovely day back at school looking very smart in their uniforms gorgeous,” one user commented.

“Awww, very cute,” said another.

“Beautiful photo of your children,” said a third.

“Well done you got through it,” said a fourth.

“Beautiful children, beautiful family,” said a fifth.