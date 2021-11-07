Christine Brown, star of ‘Sister Wives,’ wasn’t ‘Genuinely Happy’ in her marriage to Kody Brown, according to her aunt.

Christine Brown, actress of “Sister Wives,” has alleged that she has been unhappy with Kody Brown “from day one,” according to her aunt Kristyn Decker.

Christine’s relationship with Kody, 52, was the topic of Decker’s appearance on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast on Friday, just days after the couple called it quits after 25 years together.

Christine, 49, wasn’t genuinely happy in their decades-long polyamorous marriage, according to Decker, so she wasn’t surprised by the split.

“I had a feeling it was going to happen. Decker, who isn’t currently in contact with Christine, was reported by People as stating, “I don’t think Christine’s been honestly — what I call genuinely happy — for forever, from day one.” “It’s almost impossible to have a marriage with a division like that [with]four women — five, whatever it is — and a lot of children.” In addition to Christine, Kody has three more wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown, with whom he has four children.

“That’s not a collaboration.” Decker continued, “It’s not a true marriage.” “As a result, I’ve always felt horrible for her and others.” I was also [in a poly marriage]. So I had to support that when I was younger, and it still aches my heart. I don’t believe any woman is truly content in that situation.” “Sister Wives” doesn’t depict the truth of a polygamous marriage, according to Decker, including the “actual portion and the grief and the sadness” that goes on behind the scenes.

Christine’s aunt claimed that after all this time, her niece and the other wives’ actual feelings about the marriage “are finally starting to appear.” She also expressed her delight that people are beginning to recognize the “difficulties” of polygamy after years of glamorization by the TLC show.

Christine is pals with Kody’s three other wives in “Sister Wives.” She didn’t hide her discontent recently because she believed he had a favorite, his fourth wife Robyn.

Christine noted in the Season 16 preview that Kody already has the perfect family. “Why would I want to live on a property with a dysfunctional marriage when he has a totally working marriage right over there?” “Who would want to live like that?” says the narrator. Christine expressed her thoughts.

Decker also felt that her niece’s issues with Kody arose from his other wives’ affairs.

