Christine Brown, star of ‘Sister Wives,’ spent her first Thanksgiving after her breakup with Kody Brown.

Christine Brown, star of “Sister Wives,” spent Thanksgiving with her mother, daughters, and grandchildren after her divorce from Kody Brown.

Christine, 49, published a photo on Instagram with her mother Ruthann LeBaron and daughter Truely, 11, wearing the same blue and white pajamas as they pose in front of the Christmas tree, only weeks after announcing her separation husband Kody, 52, after 25 years together.

“My Mom and I are wearing matching jammies!”

Christine used the hashtags “Blessed,” “Lula Roe Holly,” “Holiday,” and “Christmas Pajamas” in her Thursday Instagram post.

TLC’s singer also uploaded a photo of her 25-year-old daughter Mykelti’s 7-month-old daughter Avalon, who is smiling for the camera. She added, “Avalon’s first time in Oma’s high chair!”

“I am so weary of LOSING…,” Christine posted a third Instagram photo of her family playing a “Harry Potter” version of “Clue.” She truly WON, as evidenced by this wad of paper, which serves as her scorecard!” In the comments area, the reality TV star’s friends and followers expressed their excitement and support for her, with some claiming she was glowing.

“Christine, you appear to be in a lot better mood. Lady, I adore you. “I’m all in for Christine,” one supporter said.

“I simply want to say [clapping hands emoji]after finally seeing the first episode of the new season.” Knowing that you’re going to improve your life in the end motivates me to keep going. I’m overjoyed for you. But I’d want to point out that I have nothing against your family dynamic; I’m just glad for you as a person,” remarked another.

“You have a beautiful smile.” A third follower added, “Happiness looks nice on you.”

“This is such a cheerful image!” “It’s fantastic!” a fourth netizen exclaimed.

Christine announced her breakup from Kody on Instagram earlier this month, claiming in a post that she had made the “tough” decision to leave him because they had “grown apart.”

They will continue to co-parent their children, Paedon, 23, and Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, she added.

In his own statement, Kody expressed his “deep sadness” at his and Christine’s choice to divorce.

Christine married Kody in a multiple marriage in 1994. He was already married to his first wife, Meri Brown, and his second wife, Janelle Brown, at the time.

In 2010, Robyn Brown became a part of the group. Kody and Meri, 50, divorced on paper four years later so he could marry Robyn legally.