Christine and Kody Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ have broken up; she says she can’t do marriage with him any more.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown, stars of Sister Wives, have called it quits after 25 years together, stating they’ve “grown apart.”

Christine said on Tuesday, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have drifted apart, and I have made the terrible decision to leave.” “As we parent our lovely children and support our amazing family, we will continue to be a significant presence in each other’s life.” We beg for your patience and kindness as we navigate through this difficult period in our family.” Christine, 49, also thanked her fans for their patience and used hashtags like #changeisgood and #changeisscary to express her feelings. She also disabled the comment area on her article.

Christine and Kody have six children together after marrying in March 1994. Despite their shared past, the couple has been rumored to be splitting for some time.

Christine revealed during a season 15 episode in April, “I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore.” “I don’t want to do it….” It’s insufficient.” Christine, who has expressed her desire to return to Utah, is also shown in a trailer for the show’s upcoming 16th season, indicating she is unhappy and unsupported in her marriage.

“Why would I want to live on the same property as a problematic marriage when he has a totally functioning marriage right over there?” she asked. “Who would want to live like that?” says the narrator. Kody, 52, also confirmed their breakup on Instagram.

“Christine’s decision to leave was made with a heavy heart. We spent many years together, and I have a great deal of admiration and respect for her,” Kody remarked. “Despite the fact that we are on different paths, we will always be committed parents.” It’s unknown whether the breakup will be covered in the show’s new season.

Christine and Kody first married in 1994, making her his third wife following his first wife, Meri Brown, and second wife, Janelle Brown. Robyn Brown, his fourth wife, joined the family in 2010. In 2014, he and Meri split legally, and he married Robyn to adopt her children from a previous marriage. He has always been “spiritually” wedded to Christine.