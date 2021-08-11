Christina Ricci, star of “Casper,” has announced her second pregnancy.

Christina Ricci is expecting her second child. On Tuesday, the actress from “Casper” announced the news on Instagram.

The shot was captioned, “Life continues getting better,” and it displayed an ultrasound image.

Ricci’s post has received over 109,000 likes, with many of her fans congratulating her on the happy news, including Kat Dennings of “2 Broke Girls,” who responded, “Oh my gosh!!!”

Helena Christensen, a former Victoria’s Secret angel from Denmark, exclaimed, “Wonderful,” while Diane Kruger, 45, from “National Treasure,” wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS.”

Lana del Rey, who is best known for her song “Summertime Sadness,” thanked Ricci on Instagram with a red heart emoji.

Her partner, hairstylist Mark Hampton, also announced the good news on Instagram, posting a series of ultrasound photographs with the remark, “Life continues getting better.”

Ricci rushed to Instagram last month to wish Hampton a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair fave person, wonderful human, bringer of all things happy, magical, and good I love you,” she wrote a snapshot of him. The following year will be the best yet.”

Freddie Ricci, Ricci’s firstborn, recently turned seven. She has a son named Freddie with her ex-husband James Heerdegen, with whom she divorced in July 2020. The ex-couple married in 2013 after meeting on the set of her TV show “Pan Am,” according to People.

Ricci discussed how parenthood impacted her in an interview with Net-a-web Porter’s magazine The Edit in 2017.

According to People, she remarked in an interview with The Edit, “Marriage exposes your shortcomings in how you deal with things, and having a child causes you to grow up at the speed of light.”

The former child actor shared why she keeps her son’s private life off of social media in a 2019 interview with IndieWire.

“As a child, I had a terrible time dealing with popularity, being interviewed, and being asked about my life. I believe that the manner I responded to queries and the things I stated previously were akin to someone twisting in the wind. “At the time, I was really reactive and aggressive, and I acted out,” she admitted. “No child should be put up to be judged, questioned, interviewed, or weighed in on by adults. It’s why we don’t post images of our kids on social media. It’s exactly the same.”