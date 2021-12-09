Christina Ricci and her husband, Mark Hampton, had their first child.

Christina Ricci has given birth to a daughter, her first child with hairstylist Mark Hampton.

The 41-year-old “Addams Family” actress uploaded a short footage of her new family member, Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, napping in a pink beanie, on Wednesday.

“Baby Cleo is here,” Ricci captioned, “and we are so in love with her. She also has the most beautiful dad imaginable.”

Her husband also posted a picture of the newborn.

“After such an amazing morning, my heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, and we’re all relaxing… Hampton wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world, baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.”

“What a genuinely emotional morning, never cried as much,” he wrote with a photo of his wife and their infant daughter on Instagram Stories. @riccigrams and baby cleo are doing fantastically well.” In August, Ricci announced her pregnancy for the first time.

“Life just keeps getting better,” she said while showing off a sonogram.

Ricci married Hampton a few months later and announced the happy news on Instagram.

She addressed the letter to “Mr. and Mrs.” Her caption was accompanied by a photograph of her and Hampton posing beneath a rose arch.

Ricci’s wedding took place a year after she divorced her former husband, film producer James Heerdegen, whom she married in 2013.

In July 2020, Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. After the producer reportedly assaulted her, the actress requested an emergency protective order against him.

According to Page Six, she was granted full custody of their son, Freddie, in April of this year, while her ex-husband was granted visiting rights.

The actress previously told People about her daily schedule as a stay-at-home parent to her 7-year-old son Freddie.

“I usually spend my time off with my son.” When I’m not working, I try to spend as much time as possible with him, attending his play dates and nursery school.” “Having a child altered everything,” she added to the site. “It has given meaning and importance to everything in my life.” I have to take things seriously now, which I have never done before. For him, I want to succeed. “My decisions are more important,” Ricci explained.