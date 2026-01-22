Christina Hodson to Pen James Gunn’s Batman Movie

James Gunn has announced that Christina Hodson, known for her work on films like ‘The Flash,’ ‘Birds of Prey,’ and the canceled ‘Batgirl,’ will write the script for his upcoming Batman movie, ‘The Brave and the Bold.’ The film, which will introduce a new version of the iconic superhero within the DC Universe (DCU), will be directed by Andy Muschietti, who previously helmed ‘The Flash.’ This marks a significant development in Gunn’s reimagining of DC’s slate, as it sets the stage for a separate Batman story while Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ sequel prepares for production in April 2026.

The Brave and the Bold: A Risky Venture for Gunn

The decision to hire Hodson for ‘The Brave and the Bold’ is intriguing given her mixed track record, especially with ‘The Flash,’ which was both a financial disappointment and a critical flop, losing over $150 million for Warner Bros. Despite these challenges, Gunn’s hiring of Muschietti and now Hodson shows his commitment to moving forward with his vision for the DCU, even amid potential risks from having two Batmen in production simultaneously.

Hodson, who was part of Gunn’s early DCU brain trust, is tasked with reintroducing Batman in a fresh light. This will be no easy feat, as the superhero genre has already seen several reinventions of the Dark Knight. Gunn has expressed confidence that he has found a unique perspective on Batman that will avoid redundancy and offer something new, though fans remain divided on whether Hodson is the right fit for such a high-profile project.

In addition to her work on ‘The Brave and the Bold,’ Hodson has also completed two other scripts that are expected to enter production soon. These include a firefighter drama directed by Ron Howard, starring Glen Powell, and ‘Fast X: Part 2,’ which may need rewrites before its release. However, with the eyes of DC fans squarely on her work, Hodson’s approach to Batman will undoubtedly be the most scrutinized.

As production on ‘The Brave and the Bold’ moves forward, Gunn and Hodson will need to walk a fine line. Balancing a fresh take on Batman while keeping the core elements that make the character so enduring will be critical to the movie’s success.