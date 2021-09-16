Christina Haack’s ‘Flip or Flop’ is addressed by Tarek El Moussa. ‘Never Again,’ says the feud.

On the set of “Flip or Flop,” Tarek El Moussa spoke up about his alleged quarrel with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

El Moussa discussed the supposed incident between him and Haack on the set of their reality program with EDaily !’s Pop. He apologized for what happened during the interview.

“Christina and I have been working together for almost ten years, and we’ve been working together as exes for five years,” the 40-year-old realtor stated. “As you can imagine, working with an ex can be stressful, and we did have an incident where some choice words were spoken on both sides, and I’m sure we both wish it hadn’t happened….” For everyone concerned, the whole operation was a disaster.”

He went on to say that if he could go back in time, he would “absolutely” do it. He also promised it wouldn’t happen again.

“Honestly, ever since we had that little quarrel a few months ago, I’ve just determined that moving ahead, never again,” he added.

He allegedly compared Haack to his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, during their feud, and yelled at his ex, “It’s called winning.” The entire world knows you’re insane!”

The star of “Christina on the Coast” replied by posting an Instagram photo of her boyfriend, Joshua Hall. She dubbed him “Ride or Die.”

El Moussa stated in the interview that he hoped they could move on from the incident for the benefit of their two children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6. Haack and ex-husband Ant Anstead have a 2-year-old kid named Hudson.

He continued, “I never want to go through that again, and I never want her to go through it again.” “I know our kids will be older one day, and I want them to know that we still care about and support each other, and that is extremely important to me.”

Meanwhile, El Moussa allegedly ordered that the crew from his spinoff “Flipping 101” be removed from his “Flip or Flop” confrontation with Haack. The feud was leaked to the press, according to an unnamed insider who spoke to TMZ.

El Moussa, according to a source close to him, only wanted to work with a group that was enthusiastic about him and Young. They also want a staff they can rely on not to reveal their wedding plans.