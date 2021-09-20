Christina Haack stokes engagement rumors by posting and then deleting a ring photo.

After sharing and removing a ring photo while celebrating Josh Hall’s birthday in Los Cabos, Mexico on Sept. 19, Christina Haack has reignited engagement rumors once more.

Haack posted a selfie on her Instagram Story wearing a diamond ring on her left hand and having a popsicle with her lover. She quickly erased the photo and re-posted it, this time with a red heart sticker covering her ring finger.

To commemorate the occasion, Haack had sent a nice birthday message for Hall earlier that day.

She wrote, “Happy birthday, baby.” “You give me the adolescent love vibe as well as manly protection. It’s the perfect combination for a lifetime of happiness and achievement. Thank you for reminding me of what life and love are like when technology is turned off. Josh, I adore you,” she added.

Early in July, only weeks after Haack’s divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead was finalized in June, the couple was initially linked to romance rumors. In September 2020, Haack and Anstead, who have a 2-year-old son Hudson, announced their separation.

Haack and Hall were initially sighted together at the Los Angeles airport on July 7, just before Haack’s birthday, sparking dating speculations. The next day, the star of “Christina on the Coast” confirmed their relationship on Instagram by posting photographs of her out on a date with the Austin-based realtor.

She captioned her photo, “The most whimsical/romantic meal.” “Before the tornado (media attention) hit, I wanted to keep him to myself and get to know him. We’ve spent several months just getting to know each other, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. So, yeah, there is a new relationship, and guess what? “I’m 38, and I’m going to do whatever I want,” she added.

Haack has yet to respond to the reports of his engagement. Last month, the “Flip or Flop” star stoked engagement rumors after sharing, then deleting, a photo of herself sporting a diamond ring. She captioned the now-deleted photo, referring to Hall, “Boat day with baby and his lovely mama.”