Christina Haack explains why she sold the house she and Ant Anstead shared.

Christina Haack has spoken out about her decision to sell the home she shared with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

In the season finale of “Christina on the Coast,” Haack, 38, revealed her plans for the Newport Beach, California, property to her publicist and closest friend Cassie Zebisch, and explained why she was putting the house on the market.

“I’m going to list this house next week,” Haack told Zebisch in the home’s kitchen, according to footage obtained by People from the episode.

The HGTV star was taken aback, but she explained that she needed to get over her marriage to Anstead.

“I was trying to modify things, so I built the bar and had plans to change the wine cellar and add a cabana in the backyard to make it my own,” Haack explained.

Aside from her emotional motivations for selling the house, Haack believes it was a sound financial option.

“To tell you the truth, the costs are currently sky-high. I’ve been getting these difficult-to-refuse off-market offers. Haack stated, “I think I can make enough money on this house to transfer equity.” “It would be wonderful to go to the beach and gaze out at the infinite ocean,” she says. “Since we’re in Newport, we might as well take in the sights.”

“I understand your desire for a fresh start. But I’m sure you’ll miss it terribly,” Zebisch said Haack.

The house, which has five bedrooms and four and a half baths, was purchased by Haack and Anstead for their blended family. Haack has a 10-year-old daughter Taylor Reese and a 6-year-old son Brayden James with her previous husband Tarek El Moussa. Anstead has a 17-year-old daughter named Amelie and a 15-year-old son named Archie with his ex-wife. Haack and Anstead’s 2-year-old kid, Hudson London, is also theirs.

Haack listed the 4,804-square-foot house for $6 million in April. It was officially sold for $5.35 million in June. A month later, she and her children moved into a new home in California.

Haack’s ex-husband felt that it was a good idea to sell the house. “I’m genuinely pleased for her,” Anstead previously told People. “I believe that is the wisest decision. “That house holds memories.”

In September 2020, Haack and Anstead announced their split after less than two years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in June.