Christina Haack Confirms Her Engagement To Joshua Hall; Fans Say, “Slow Down”

Christina Haack has announced that she will marry for the third time.

Haack, who began dating boyfriend Joshua Hall in July, announced the good news on Instagram on Monday. The HGTV actress, 38, shared a series of images with Hall, including one showing them sharing a lovely kiss on a beach in Cabo, Mexico, while enjoying a romantic supper. Haack also showed off her huge diamond engagement ring.

Haack added an infinity symbol, heart, lock, key, and ring emojis to the description but didn’t write anything.

Fans praised the couple on their engagement, which occurred just three months after Haack’s divorce from her second husband Ant Anstead was finalized.

“Good for you for not settling… if it takes ten boys to find the man who will make you happy,” one user said.

“Third time’s the charm,” wrote another. Congratulations!!!” “Happiness looks wonderful on you!” said a third user.

Some pointed out that Haack’s engagement happened only a few months after they began dating, and they offered her advise. “Wow, that was quick,” one person said, while another added, “Beautiful but please slow down.”

“Stay engaged for a year and make sure he is the one for many years,” commented one fan who claimed to have been married for “40 years.”

Another admirer had a message for the trolls who insulted Haack’s new engagement. “She has the freedom to get engaged, married, or be in any relationship as often as she wants. The fan wrote, “It’s her life’s path.” “She does no harm to anyone. Her kids are content and well-adjusted. Today’s world is different, and youngsters are accustomed to certain habits. The ones who pass judgment are the ones who have issues.”

When Haack uploaded a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring in August, it ignited engagement speculations. She instantly removed the bling from the shot and re-posted it without it.

She then added fire to the engagement rumors last week when she was pictured with Hall in San Diego wearing the same sparkler.

From 2009 through 2018, Haack was married to Tarek El Moussa. She married Anstead after her divorce from the star of “Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa” was finalized. Haack’s second marriage only lasted two years, and the couple divorced in September of last year.

After they were spotted together at an airport in July, Haack acknowledged her relationship with Hall and said that they had been dating. Brief News from Washington Newsday.