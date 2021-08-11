Christina Applegate is a well-known actress. ‘It’s Been A Tough Road’ Since Being Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis.

Multiple sclerosis has been diagnosed in Christina Applegate. The actress from “Bad Moms” came to Twitter to inform her followers of the news.

“Hello there, pals. I was diagnosed with MS a few months ago. It’s been an odd voyage. But I’ve had a lot of help from folks I know who also have this problem. It’s been a long and winding road. But, as we all know, the journey continues. Unless some jerk blocks it,” she wrote on Twitter.

“As one of my MS friends remarked, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action,’” she added to her previous tweet. And that is exactly what I do.”

She thanked her followers in advance for their support and requested for privacy during these trying times. “So now I want for privacy,” she continued. As I work my way through this. Thank you so much, xo.”

Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that affects the body’s immune system. It occurs when the immune system attacks the sheath that shields nerve fibers, making communication between the brain and the rest of the body extremely difficult. The etiology of the condition is unknown, and the majority of cases are mild to severe. MS can make it difficult to walk and move in some circumstances, and it can even cause leg paralysis in other people.

This condition primarily affects women and is rarely deadly, but it has been linked to a five- to ten-year reduction in life expectancy.

Fans rushed to show their support for Applegate as soon as she posted her tweet, showering her with love and words of encouragement.

Some praised her for speaking up about her illness, while others who had been through similar experiences welcomed her into the club.

Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the same year as the 49-year-old actress, came out in support of her. “I’ll always love you,” she tweeted. I’m always around. Our children are as well. “Love is slapping us in the face.”

The “Dead Face” actress has previously dealt with health issues, having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and undergoing a double mastectomy in 2017. Because she carries the BRCA1 gene mutation, which increases the risk of cancer, she had to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as a precaution.